Boxing

Zolani Tete goes in guns blazing for WBO title defence

Casimero can box, he can fight ... we've studied him - Tete

Zolani Tete dispelled the notion that he has a weight problem en route to his next fight.



While members of his entourage tucked into meaty options at the OR Tambo Airport Wimpy on Friday afternoon, the WBO bantamweight champion ordered a waffle and ice cream...