Soccer
Arsenal could move for Mauricio Pochettino
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Arsenal have drawn up an extensive list of candidates to replace Unai Emery as head coach after the Spaniard was sacked following the club's worst run of results since 1992.
Despite his sacking, Emery insisted it had been an "honour" to manage the London giants. "It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones," he said...
