Cricket
Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Graeme Smith is set to be named Cricket SA's new director of cricket in the coming weeks.
The Sunday Times has it on good authority that Smith will put pen to paper on a four- year contract that will run until the end of the next Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India in 2023...
