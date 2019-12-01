Sport

Cricket

David Warner joins 300 club, Steve Smith smashes record

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By AFP

An irrepressible David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 yesterday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia put Pakistan to the sword before declaring on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

Seamer Mitchell Starc grabbed four wickets as Pakistan staggered to 96/6 at stumps in reply to Australia's 589/3 declared in the day-night Test...

