F1

F1's next generation on Lewis Hamilton's mind

Lewis Hamilton heads into today's season-ending floodlit Abu Dhabi Grand Prix seeking to mark his 250th Formula One race with a memorable performance as Mercedes bid to bounce back from an off-form outing in Brazil.



The six-time world champion, whose future beyond 2020 when his contract expires has been a subject of intensifying speculation, has conceded that he faces a battle with his advancing age next season against the sport's new generation of younger tyros...