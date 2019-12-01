Soccer

Managers who are living on the edge in the EPL

Arsenal's decision to sack Unai Emery turns a harsh spotlight on Everton boss Marco Silva and West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini, who are running out of time to save their Premier League jobs.



The Spaniard was the third Premier League manager to lose his job this season after the dismissals of Watford's Javi Gracia and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino...