Soccer
Pep Guardiola talks about a long stay at Manchester City
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola has revealed for the first time that he is interested in staying at Manchester City into a sixth season and beyond, when his contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2021.
The news will be welcomed by owners at the Etihad Stadium at the end of a week in which their City Football Group attracted £388m in new investment from US private equity firm Silver Lake Management...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.