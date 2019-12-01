Soccer

Pep Guardiola talks about a long stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has revealed for the first time that he is interested in staying at Manchester City into a sixth season and beyond, when his contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2021.



The news will be welcomed by owners at the Etihad Stadium at the end of a week in which their City Football Group attracted £388m in new investment from US private equity firm Silver Lake Management...