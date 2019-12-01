Olympics
Proposal for four-year ban on athletes angers Russia
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Russia has hit back at a proposed four-year ban on the country's athletes, denouncing accusations of a doping cover-up as a politically motivated attempt to block its athletes from competing.
A committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency this week made a bombshell recommendation for Russia to be barred from all sporting competition for four years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.