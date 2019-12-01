Sport

Athletics

We mustn't forsake medals for numbers

David Isaacson asks what the SASCOC decision to scrap the tougher qualification standards actually means for the future

01 December 2019 - 00:04 By David Isaacson

National sports bodies need to ensure that their victory over the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) for easier Games selection criteria last weekend must not cost the country medals further down the line.

The tougher qualifying policies demanded by Sascoc for London 2012, Rio 2016 and then Tokyo 2020 had been a thorny issue, resulting in many shattered dreams...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup Sport
  2. Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach Sport
  3. U-23 coach looks to Safa & PSL for co-operation after qualification success Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. The Springbok's victory belonged to all South Africans Sport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X