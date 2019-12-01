Athletics
We mustn't forsake medals for numbers
David Isaacson asks what the SASCOC decision to scrap the tougher qualification standards actually means for the future
01 December 2019 - 00:04
National sports bodies need to ensure that their victory over the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) for easier Games selection criteria last weekend must not cost the country medals further down the line.
The tougher qualifying policies demanded by Sascoc for London 2012, Rio 2016 and then Tokyo 2020 had been a thorny issue, resulting in many shattered dreams...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.