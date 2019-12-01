Athletics

We mustn't forsake medals for numbers

David Isaacson asks what the SASCOC decision to scrap the tougher qualification standards actually means for the future

National sports bodies need to ensure that their victory over the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) for easier Games selection criteria last weekend must not cost the country medals further down the line.



The tougher qualifying policies demanded by Sascoc for London 2012, Rio 2016 and then Tokyo 2020 had been a thorny issue, resulting in many shattered dreams...