RUGBY

Blitzbokke invoke the spirit of Japan in Dubai Sevens victory

Invoking the spirit of the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks, the Blitzbokke powered their way to the World Sevens Series title in Dubai yesterday.



They convincingly beat old foe New Zealand 15-0 in a tense final and only put the issue beyond doubt in the last minute when Seabelo Senatla ran clear to score...