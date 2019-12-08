I'm not here to play slam-bang cricket, says Kohli
08 December 2019 - 00:05
India's captain Virat Kohli says his priority is to help India win matches than just play 'slam-bang cricket' for the sake of entertaining the crowd in the Twenty20 game.
Kohli produced a batting masterclass in Friday's Twenty20 match against West Indies, smashing a career-best 94 not out to help India chase a 200-plus target with eight balls to spare...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.