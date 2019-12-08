I'm not here to play slam-bang cricket, says Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli says his priority is to help India win matches than just play 'slam-bang cricket' for the sake of entertaining the crowd in the Twenty20 game.



Kohli produced a batting masterclass in Friday's Twenty20 match against West Indies, smashing a career-best 94 not out to help India chase a 200-plus target with eight balls to spare...