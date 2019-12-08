Sport

Soccer

Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By AFP and REUTERS

The furore over Italian paper Corriere dello Sport's "Black Friday" headline this week continues to make headlines itself after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded it "the worst front page" he has ever seen.

The headline, in English, was posted in bold letters on the newspaper's front page along with a pictures of Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Friday night's match between Inter Milan and AS Roma...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Henry Olonga: 'I had no pleasure when Mugabe died' Sport
  3. From bowler to boss: CSA head Thabang Moroe focused on delivering transformation Sport
  4. Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red Sport
  5. Welcome back from self-imposed exile, Mhlekazi Jali Sport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X