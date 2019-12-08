Soccer

Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere

The furore over Italian paper Corriere dello Sport's "Black Friday" headline this week continues to make headlines itself after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded it "the worst front page" he has ever seen.



The headline, in English, was posted in bold letters on the newspaper's front page along with a pictures of Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Friday night's match between Inter Milan and AS Roma...