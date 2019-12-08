Sport

Kaizer Chiefs enhance title credentials

08 December 2019 - 00:05 By MARC STRYDOM

A hat-trick from Samir Nurkovic and brace from Leonardo Castro earned Kaizer Chiefs a 5-3 victory in an Absa Premiership eight-goal thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, the spectacular nature of which only enhanced Amakhosi’s growing title credentials.

A frantic first-half saw Celtic take the lead three times, first via Ndumiso Mabena in the 13th minute. Nurkovic equalised in the 21st. Harris Tchilimbou scored for the Free Staters in the 24th. Nurkovic levelled in the 31st. Siphelele Luthuli made it 3-2 in the 35th...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  2. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Henry Olonga: 'I had no pleasure when Mugabe died' Sport
  3. From bowler to boss: CSA head Thabang Moroe focused on delivering transformation Sport
  4. Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red Sport
  5. Welcome back from self-imposed exile, Mhlekazi Jali Sport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X