Kaizer Chiefs enhance title credentials

A hat-trick from Samir Nurkovic and brace from Leonardo Castro earned Kaizer Chiefs a 5-3 victory in an Absa Premiership eight-goal thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, the spectacular nature of which only enhanced Amakhosi’s growing title credentials.



A frantic first-half saw Celtic take the lead three times, first via Ndumiso Mabena in the 13th minute. Nurkovic equalised in the 21st. Harris Tchilimbou scored for the Free Staters in the 24th. Nurkovic levelled in the 31st. Siphelele Luthuli made it 3-2 in the 35th...