Lampard ready to spend after transfer ban lifted
08 December 2019 - 00:05
Frank Lampard will hand Roman Abramovich a list of players to secure Chelsea's top-four status in the Premier League after their transfer ban was overturned late this week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Champions League qualification would be deemed by the club as a huge success, and the head coach will now speak with the owner and director to discuss his plan to start spending a �150 million transfer budget...
