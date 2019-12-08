Liverpool just keep clocking up the points

Rampant Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to lock down the Christmas No 1 spot ahead of yesterday's Manchester derby as Jose Mourinho's Tottenham blitzed Burnley 5-0 to climb to fifth on the table.



Interim boss Duncan Ferguson lifted Everton's spirits, condemning Chelsea to their third Premier League defeat in four matches while bottom club Watford battled to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace...