Pirates let it slip as Baroka come back to steal a point
08 December 2019 - 00:05
Rulani Mokwena's Operation Festive Season mission came to a dramatic halt after Orlando Pirates allowed Gerald Phiri to grab a last-gasp equaliser to earn Baroka FC an incredible 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
The Bucs coach was aiming to close the year by winning their last three Absa Premiership matches against the Limpopo teams. A win yesterday would have followed Bucs' 3-2 success against Polokwane City...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.