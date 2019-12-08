Pirates let it slip as Baroka come back to steal a point

Rulani Mokwena's Operation Festive Season mission came to a dramatic halt after Orlando Pirates allowed Gerald Phiri to grab a last-gasp equaliser to earn Baroka FC an incredible 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.



The Bucs coach was aiming to close the year by winning their last three Absa Premiership matches against the Limpopo teams. A win yesterday would have followed Bucs' 3-2 success against Polokwane City...