RUGBY

Rassie wrapping up coaching team

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is assembling a familiar looking Springbok coaching group likely to include Jacques Nienaber, Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick and Irishman Felix Jones.



Nienaber and Davids have long been touted as instrumental in the new set-up following Erasmus's decision to leave the Bok coaching job and revert to the position he was appointed to at the start of last year...