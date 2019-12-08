Rory McIlroy turns down $2.5m to play in Saudi Arabia
08 December 2019 - 00:05
Rory McIlroy has turned down what would have been his biggest appearance fee to play in Saudi Arabia next year, amid the continuing international outcry over the staging of major sports events in the Middle Eastern country.
It is understood McIlroy, the world No2, could not be tempted by $2.5m to play in the second Saudi International in February. An insider said: "It doesn't matter what they'd offered, Rory was going to say no anyway."..
