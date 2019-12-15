Australia collapse late but remain in a strong position
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns notched half-centuries before New Zealand’s unflagging attack yielded late wickets, but Australia had built a near insurmountable lead of 417 by stumps on day three of the first cricket Test on Saturday.
Australia reached the close at 167/6 with Matthew Wade on eight and Pat Cummins on one. New Zealand quicks Neil Wagner and Tim Southee shared the spoils with six wickets between them...
