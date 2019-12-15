Sport

Blitz Boks come from behind to snatch victory against Fiji

15 December 2019 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Blitz Boks sealed an impressive 26-14 come-from-behind win over Fiji on day two of the World Sevens Series tournament at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

They scored 26 points after earlier trailing 14-0 against the defending series champions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SportsLIVE PODCAST | How We won the World Cup Part 1 (feat. Lindsay Weyer) Sport
  2. Sidelined CSA CEO blamed for chaos Sport
  3. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  4. Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar Sport
  5. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk