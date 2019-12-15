Blitz Boks come from behind to snatch victory against Fiji
15 December 2019 - 00:00
The Blitz Boks sealed an impressive 26-14 come-from-behind win over Fiji on day two of the World Sevens Series tournament at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
They scored 26 points after earlier trailing 14-0 against the defending series champions...
