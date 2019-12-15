Death threat rocks SA martial arts organisation

Body claims invoicing and accounting errors were ‘unintentional’

Claims of financial mismanagement and a death threat have rocked Martial Arts SA (Masa), the umbrella body for non-Olympic, non-Chinese fight styles.



In the one corner is the board, with two key members this week admitting to the Sunday Times that there had been mistakes in accounting and invoicing, and the annual financial statements had not been audited...