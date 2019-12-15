Jurgen Klopp signs an extension to stay at Liverpool until 2024
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool until 2024. His announcement projected an image of security and stability for future potential transfer targets.
Klopp, who became Liverpool manager in 2015, guided them to Champions League glory in June and they are currently clear at the top of the Premier League...
