Look out! Here comes Jofra Archer with speedballs
SA’s batsmen face a torrent of difficulties when England arrive
15 December 2019 - 00:00
In recent years SA has become the Mecca of fast bowling because of the spicy surfaces, making these shores a favoured destination for pace merchants.
With England carrying a world-class fast bowling unit, especially with the ultra-rapid 24-year-old Jofra Archer in tow, SA’s wonky Test batting will again be in the spotlight...
