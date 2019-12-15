Look out! Here comes Jofra Archer with speedballs

SA’s batsmen face a torrent of difficulties when England arrive

In recent years SA has become the Mecca of fast bowling because of the spicy surfaces, making these shores a favoured destination for pace merchants.



With England carrying a world-class fast bowling unit, especially with the ultra-rapid 24-year-old Jofra Archer in tow, SA’s wonky Test batting will again be in the spotlight...