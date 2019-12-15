Middle-distance great Peter Snell dies at 80
15 December 2019 - 00:00
New Zealand running great Peter Snell, a triple Olympic gold medallist, has died at the age of 80, sports historian Ron Palenski said on Saturday.
Palenski, a close friend, said Snell’s wife Miki had phoned him from their home in Dallas to tell him of the death...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.