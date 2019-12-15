Patrick Reed’s caddie banned from singles at Presidents Cup
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain was banned from carrying his bags in Sunday’s singles match at the Presidents Cup for shoving a fan after tensions boiled over following barracking of the player by spectators.
Reed, part of Tiger Woods’ US team at Royal Melbourne, was docked two strokes for improving his lie in sand in the Bahamas last week, causing International team opponent Cameron Smith of Australia to brand him a cheat...
