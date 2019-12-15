The Rock out to ice Lebedev
Snowy Siberia hosts SA cruiserweight’s bout with Russian former champion
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Thabiso Mchunu takes on Denis Lebedev in the icy clutches of Siberia on Saturday looking to break a cursed run of suffering one defeat a year for the past four years.
The snowy backdrop may seem a perfect setting ahead of Christmas, and even though his camp is expecting a fiery reception in the aluminium-producing city of Krasnoyarsk, they believe a fairytale ending awaits them down the line...
