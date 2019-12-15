The Rock out to ice Lebedev

Snowy Siberia hosts SA cruiserweight’s bout with Russian former champion

Thabiso Mchunu takes on Denis Lebedev in the icy clutches of Siberia on Saturday looking to break a cursed run of suffering one defeat a year for the past four years.



The snowy backdrop may seem a perfect setting ahead of Christmas, and even though his camp is expecting a fiery reception in the aluminium-producing city of Krasnoyarsk, they believe a fairytale ending awaits them down the line...