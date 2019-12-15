Sport

The Rock out to ice Lebedev

Snowy Siberia hosts SA cruiserweight’s bout with Russian former champion

15 December 2019 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

Thabiso Mchunu takes on Denis Lebedev in the icy clutches of Siberia on Saturday looking to break a cursed run of suffering one defeat a year for the past four years.

The snowy backdrop may seem a perfect setting ahead of Christmas, and even though his camp is expecting a fiery reception in the aluminium-producing city of Krasnoyarsk, they believe a fairytale ending awaits them down the line...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SportsLIVE PODCAST | How We won the World Cup Part 1 (feat. Lindsay Weyer) Sport
  2. Sidelined CSA CEO blamed for chaos Sport
  3. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  4. Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar Sport
  5. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk