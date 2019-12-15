Zambia overcome SA U-20s

South Africa (0) 0 Zambia (2) 3

Striker Jonathan Munalula scored twice as hosts Zambia claimed a deserved 3-0 victory over SA to claim the 2019 Cosafa Men’s Under-20 Championship in front of a capacity crowd at the Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday.



Francisco Mwepu netted a third in a dominant performance from the home side, which ended SA’s run of success in the regional showpiece tournament that had seen them champions in the previous two years...