Zambia overcome SA U-20s
South Africa (0) 0 Zambia (2) 3
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Striker Jonathan Munalula scored twice as hosts Zambia claimed a deserved 3-0 victory over SA to claim the 2019 Cosafa Men’s Under-20 Championship in front of a capacity crowd at the Nkoloma Stadium on Saturday.
Francisco Mwepu netted a third in a dominant performance from the home side, which ended SA’s run of success in the regional showpiece tournament that had seen them champions in the previous two years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.