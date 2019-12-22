Sport

SOCCER

Bernard not ready to park off yet

'I'm in top shape and in good condition. I look after myself well'

22 December 2019 - 00:05 By SAZI HADEBE

Bernard Parker has news for his gold-and-black-clad detractors who think that at 33 he is over the hill: he wants to play for five more years.

And there's more: the workaholic Parker hopes to once more don the Bafana Bafana shirt. In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, the Kaizer Chiefs utility player, who has won two league and two cup titles with Amakhosi since joining them in 2011, declared himself fit as a fiddle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  2. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport
  3. Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. Liverpool escape with the points Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs seek Christmas cheer in KwaZulu-Natal Soccer
  2. Former Chiefs and Sundowns winger George Lebese given a lifeline in the USA Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp reveals his January transfer market thinking Soccer
  4. Judas Moseamedi ready to save the country with Bafana Bafana Soccer
  5. Highlands ‘have been found out’, says Da Gama Soccer