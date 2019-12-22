SOCCER

Bernard not ready to park off yet

'I'm in top shape and in good condition. I look after myself well'

Bernard Parker has news for his gold-and-black-clad detractors who think that at 33 he is over the hill: he wants to play for five more years.



And there's more: the workaholic Parker hopes to once more don the Bafana Bafana shirt. In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times, the Kaizer Chiefs utility player, who has won two league and two cup titles with Amakhosi since joining them in 2011, declared himself fit as a fiddle...