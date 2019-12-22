SPORT
Legendary surfer Slater to miss Olympics
22 December 2019 - 00:05
Surfing legend Kelly Slater, seen by many as the greatest of all time, won't be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 47-year-old American was edged for a spot on the US squad for the sport's Olympic debut next July, with John John Florence returning from knee surgery to edge Slater for the final spot at an event in Hawaii this week...
