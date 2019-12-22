FOOTBALL

Mourinho calls on Vertonghen, Eriksen to renew Spurs deals

Tottenham Hotspur want Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen to follow centreback Toby Alderweireld by signing new contracts at the English Premier League club, manager Jose Mourinho said.



Vertonghen's Belgium teammate Alderweireld, whose deal was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, earlier penned a new contract until 2023...