Sport

New Pirates boss Josef Zinnbauer gets winning start over Leopards

22 December 2019 - 00:05 By SAZI HADEBE at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates wrapped up 2019 with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in a debut for new German coach Josef Zinnbauer at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Innocent Maela's 22nd minute goal and Gabadinho Mhango's second-half brace was all the Buccaneers needed to win their fifth league match, giving Zinnbauer a good welcome to SA after replacing stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena two weeks ago...

