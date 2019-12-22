New Pirates boss Josef Zinnbauer gets winning start over Leopards

Orlando Pirates wrapped up 2019 with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Black Leopards in a debut for new German coach Josef Zinnbauer at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



Innocent Maela's 22nd minute goal and Gabadinho Mhango's second-half brace was all the Buccaneers needed to win their fifth league match, giving Zinnbauer a good welcome to SA after replacing stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena two weeks ago...