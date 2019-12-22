CRICKET

New Proteas coach Mark Boucher's Test trial begins

He's been around in earlier crises, but this one will tax him

When SA last beat England in a Test series, at the turn of the millennium, Mark Boucher was a critical wicketkeeping cog in Hansie Cronjé's experienced and skilful team.



As the team director roped in to help the ailing national team, Boucher has quite the task, one he fulfilled well as a player...