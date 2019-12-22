SPORT
Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle
22 December 2019 - 00:05
Retired Paralympic swimming star Natalie du Toit was illegally appointed to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee board, according to papers before court.
The claim is made by fencer Juliana Barrett in an application to the Johannesburg High Court to declare Du Toit's appointments to the Sascoc board and athletes' commission unlawful...
