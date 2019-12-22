Sport

BOXING

The fall and ire of Ruann Visser over freak ring mishap

22 December 2019 - 00:05 By DAVID ISAACSON

SA heavyweight champion Ruann Visser says he will undergo surgery on his left arm which he injured in a bizarre accident on Monday when he fell out of a boxing ring.

The top strand gave way as he leaned backwards into the ropes before his scheduled defence against Tian Fick in Cape Town and he toppled over the second rope...

