Leicester shake off defeats to find winning scent again
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Leicester City shook off chastening back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United to renew their distant chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool yesterday.
Manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes from the side that lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool less than 48 hours earlier, but Leicester still had too much for a poor West Ham team with Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray on target...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.