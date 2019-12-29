Sport

Leicester shake off defeats to find winning scent again

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By afp

Leicester City shook off chastening back-to-back defeats with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United to renew their distant chase of Premier League leaders Liverpool yesterday.

Manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes from the side that lost 4-0 at home to Liverpool less than 48 hours earlier, but Leicester still had too much for a poor West Ham team with Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray on target...

