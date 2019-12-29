Liverpool being driven to glory by the ghosts of defeat
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Sadio Mane says Liverpool are being driven to their first league title in 30 years by the "mistake" of last season.
Liverpool appear on course to claim their first crown since 1990 after a run of 35 games without defeat, and Mane has provided a fascinating insight into the ultra-high standards required to win the league...
