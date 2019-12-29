Sport

Liverpool being driven to glory by the ghosts of defeat

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By Telegraph

Sadio Mane says Liverpool are being driven to their first league title in 30 years by the "mistake" of last season.

Liverpool appear on course to claim their first crown since 1990 after a run of 35 games without defeat, and Mane has provided a fascinating insight into the ultra-high standards required to win the league...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle Sport
  2. Bernard not ready to park off yet Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  4. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  5. Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season Sport

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019