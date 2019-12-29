Sport

Openers keep England alive in first Test against Proteas

Gripping close seems on the cards in first Test at SuperSport Park

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele

Seconds after Kagiso Rabada smacked Sam Curran for six over mid-wicket in the second session, England captain Joe Root appeared on the screen looking like a stricken man whose house was being repossessed.

SA’s second-innings lead was well into triple figures and the visiting skipper must have feared the worst, thinking how they would negotiate their way to the end. But as it turned out his top order of Rory Burns (77), Dom Sibley (29) and Joe Denly (10) showed balls of steel by standing firm to cut the deficit for a win from 376 to 255 runs...

