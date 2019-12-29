Sport

Pep Guardiola loses the plot

Manchester City manager now fears losing a top-four position

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By Telegraph

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City must keep their title challenge alive or risk missing out on a top-four Premier League finish.

Guardiola's hopes of challenging Liverpool suffered a major hit at Molineux and he has admitted that focusing solely on the Champions League could have a damaging effect on their domestic campaign...

