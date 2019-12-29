Pep Guardiola loses the plot
Manchester City manager now fears losing a top-four position
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City must keep their title challenge alive or risk missing out on a top-four Premier League finish.
Guardiola's hopes of challenging Liverpool suffered a major hit at Molineux and he has admitted that focusing solely on the Champions League could have a damaging effect on their domestic campaign...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.