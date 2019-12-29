Sport's moments of the decade
The unforgettable sporting images that lit up the past decade
29 December 2019 - 00:00
The nature of sport is such that it is rooted in the ebb and flow of highs and lows. Once in a while sport fans witness moments to savour as their favourite sports stars achieve something special that lives long in the minds of those who witnessed it.
From the well-manicured golf lawns to sparkling blue pools, from the ovals to the four white lines of a football pitch, below is a pick of the moments of the decade through the eyes of Khanyiso Tshwaku, Liam Del Carme, David Isaacson, Sazi Hadebe and Bareng-Batho Kortjaas...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.