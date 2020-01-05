Soccer
Bloem Celtic force a deserved draw with Orlando Pirates
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates had a lead but seemed to have no intention of, or idea how to, ram home the advantage as Bloemfontein Celtic deservedly found a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.
On a slippery surface in intermittent rain Gabadinho Mhango put Pirates ahead in the 14th minute as they dominated the first half, and new coach Josef Zinnbauer seemed headed for a second victory...
