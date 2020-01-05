Motorsport

Former F1 star Fernando Alonso embarks on first Dakar Rally

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso embarks on his first Dakar Rally today determined to "enjoy the adventure".



"It's a bit crazy for the first time out of tarmac, out of asphalt, to go to the toughest race in the world but I love the challenge," the 38-year-old Spaniard said...