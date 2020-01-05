Tennis

Kevin Anderson returns to give Novak Djokovic a tough night in ATP Cup

World No 2 Novak Djokovic was forced to produce some of his best tennis to see off Kevin Anderson and give Serbia victory in their opening ATP Cup Group A tie in Brisbane on Saturday.



The two men traded blows for two hours, 19 minutes before Djokovic emerged victorious 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (8/6) in front of a huge number of Serbian fans at the Queensland Tennis Centre...