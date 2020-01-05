Man United to get a crack at Wolves at Old Trafford
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Holders Manchester City began their assault on the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory over fourth-tier Port Vale but Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers face an unwanted replay after drawing 0-0 at Molineux yesterday.
Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden made it a routine day for City, though Tom Pope had equalised for a Vale side sitting 74 places lower in the standings...
