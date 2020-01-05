Soccer

Newcastle taken to FA Cup replay by 'bloody Rochdale'

Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a 1-1 draw on Saturday's third-round clash.



Magpies boss Steve Bruce had declared his determination not to lose to "bloody Rochdale" as he eyed a sustained Cup run for a club that hasn't won the competition since 1955 and last reached the final in 1999...