Sport

Soccer

Newcastle taken to FA Cup replay by 'bloody Rochdale'

05 January 2020 - 00:00 By AFP

Newcastle's wretched record in the FA Cup continued as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham gave minnows Rochdale a 1-1 draw on Saturday's third-round clash.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce had declared his determination not to lose to "bloody Rochdale" as he eyed a sustained Cup run for a club that hasn't won the competition since 1955 and last reached the final in 1999...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Openers keep England alive in first Test against Proteas Sport
  2. Sport's moments of the decade Sport
  3. They shall grow old no more Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. Makola's lighter sentence a big boost for Cape Town City Sport

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage