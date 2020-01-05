Soccer
Sundowns slash Kaizer Chief's lead at the top of the PSL log
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns sliced Kaizer Chiefs’ lead at the top of the Absa Premiership table to four points after completing a double over AmaZulu FC with a 3-0 win in Durban on Saturday night.
Sundowns beat Usuthu 1-0 in Pretoria in a first round league tie that had followed their 5-0 thrashing of the same team in the Telkom Knockout – a competition that Pitso Mosimane’s team went on to win when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at this venue in December...
