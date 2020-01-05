Soccer

Sundowns slash Kaizer Chief's lead at the top of the PSL log

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns sliced Kaizer Chiefs’ lead at the top of the Absa Premiership table to four points after completing a double over AmaZulu FC with a 3-0 win in Durban on Saturday night.



Sundowns beat Usuthu 1-0 in Pretoria in a first round league tie that had followed their 5-0 thrashing of the same team in the Telkom Knockout – a competition that Pitso Mosimane’s team went on to win when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at this venue in December...