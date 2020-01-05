SuperSport United cut Kaizer Chiefs down to size

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have been talked of as the 2019-20 Absa Premiership's title favourites, but SuperSport United sent a timely reminder that they are still in the race, beating Amakhosi 2-1 at a packed Mbombela Stadium last night.



Bradley Grobler gave SuperSport, who came into the game in third place, a ninth-minute lead...