Boxing
US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table
05 January 2020 - 00:00
Colin Nathan was just a year old when American promoter Bob Arum staged the vacant WBA heavyweight title fight between Gerrie Coetzee and John Tate at Loftus Versfeld in 1979.
This week Nathan sat down with Arum to discuss possible business deals, while both were holidaying in Cape Town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.