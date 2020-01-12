Soccer

Agony, ecstasy for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tasted glory and disgrace as Arsenal's recent resurgence under bright young manager Mikel Arteta faltered in the combustible atmosphere of a raucous London derby.



The Arsenal captain's cool finish gave his side an early advantage as they threatened to run riot, but his afternoon ended early, and in shame, when he was shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney...