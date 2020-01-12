Chris Gayle will not be retiring soon, says maybe in five years
12 January 2020 - 00:00
West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his retirement from cricket soon, suggesting he wants to be at the crease for at least five more years.
Gayle arrived in Bangladesh this month to play in the domestic Twenty20 league after initially voicing surprise at his inclusion in the tournament's draft, claiming he was taking a break from the sport. But speaking this week, the hard hitter said he was in good health and still had "a lot to offer"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.