Chris Gayle will not be retiring soon, says maybe in five years

West Indies batting star Chris Gayle has swatted away talk of his retirement from cricket soon, suggesting he wants to be at the crease for at least five more years.



Gayle arrived in Bangladesh this month to play in the domestic Twenty20 league after initially voicing surprise at his inclusion in the tournament's draft, claiming he was taking a break from the sport. But speaking this week, the hard hitter said he was in good health and still had "a lot to offer"...