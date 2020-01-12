Cricket
Focus on Faf du Plessis after Newlands faux pas
12 January 2020 - 00:00
In what has been a fluctuating, but positively exploratory series for the Proteas, the onus will be on their captain Faf du Plessis to make amends for his "brain fart" in the third cricket Test against England that starts at St George's Park on Thursday.
Du Plessis's frank admission regarding his dereliction of batting duty after the fifth day of the spellbinding second Test at Newlands was heartening...
