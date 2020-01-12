Sport

Cricket

Focus on Faf du Plessis after Newlands faux pas

12 January 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

In what has been a fluctuating, but positively exploratory series for the Proteas, the onus will be on their captain Faf du Plessis to make amends for his "brain fart" in the third cricket Test against England that starts at St George's Park on Thursday.

Du Plessis's frank admission regarding his dereliction of batting duty after the fifth day of the spellbinding second Test at Newlands was heartening...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The black batsman's burden Sport
  2. Sundowns slash Kaizer Chief's lead at the top of the PSL log Sport
  3. Sporting youngsters to watch out for in 2020 Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  5. SuperSport United cut Kaizer Chiefs down to size Sport

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?